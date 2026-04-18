Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Narrates Intro For WWE WrestleMania 42

Multiple-time Tony and Grammy award winner, and creator of Broadway hit "Hamilton," Lin Manuel-Miranda narrated the cold open for WrestleMania 42. WWE released the video on Friday during "WWE SmackDown," but it officially played ahead of host John Cena heading down to the ring to welcome everyone to night one of the "Showcase of the Immortals."

Miranda, a noted WWE fan, has been seen in the crowd of various WWE events in New York City, but Saturday, he was seen in the video in an empty ring. He ran down some of the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history as video of the events played, including when Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant, Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in the "Heist of the Century," Shawn Michaels retiring Ric Flair, and the end of The Undertaker's streak.

He highlighted some of the top title matches, narrating to the audience that we'll be able to tell future children and grandchildren that "we watched" or "we were there" when CM Punk defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns and when "La Primera" took on Liv Morgan. Miranda ran down the rest of the matches for both nights, including the Undisputed WWE Championship match pitting Cody Rhodes against Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's Championship match against Jade Cargill, and more.

"Lights up. The curtain's about to rise. Welcome to WrestleMania," Miranda ended the video, with a point of his own to the WrestleMania sign.