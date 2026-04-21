Chelsea Green Says She Was Inspired By Former WWE Divas Champion Without Knowing It

With her comedic flair and passion for fashion, Chelsea Green inspires many of the young fans watching WWE today. As a young fan herself, though, Green was particularly mesmerized by one of WWE's most feminine characters of the Divas Era, Kelly Kelly.

During an interview with Esteban Ramirez, Green opened up about the unexpected influence that Kelly (real name Barbie Blank) had on her at the time. "I actually feel like I fell in love with [wrestling] late in life because I was in my 20s going to school for kinesiology. I was doing homework, saw a Brie Bella and Naomi match, and from that moment on, really I loved it. But then if we go back even further, my sister and I in my hometown of Victoria, BC, Canada, actually went to a live show one time for fun when we were in high school. Kelly Kelly was there and she had the most gorgeous purple outfit on. I just thought she was absolutely beautiful. I was amazed that someone so girly and so cute could do something that was so aggressive. So I think that that probably made a huge impact on me and I didn't even know it."

According to Green, Kelly's influence on her was so strong that she routinely emulated the way the former Divas Champion walked to the ring. Moreover, Green's early wrestling gears took on a similar aesthetic to Kelly's: bra-like top, wrist gauntlets, and low-rise shorts with a belt. In more recent years, Green has expanded her in-ring look by adding her signature raised hat and removable skirts.

Kelly initially retired from in-ring competition in 2012, though she still went on make a handful of more in-ring appearances, including the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble in which she and Green both entered.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Esteban Ramirez with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.