UFC Fight Night 273: Winnipeg Preliminary & Main Card Results

UFC Fight Night 273 aired from Winnipeg, Canada, with a headliner pitting Mike Malott against Gilbert Burns at welterweight.

The preliminary card kicked off with a first-round knockout for John Yannis over Jamie Siraj at bantamweight, followed by another bantamweight bout that saw John Castenada and Mark Vologdin fight to a Majority Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).

JJ Aldrich defeated Jamey-Lyn Horth at flyweight via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) and Melissa Croden similarly scored a UD over Daria Zhelszniakova with the same scores at bantamweight. Gokhan Saricam scored a second-round knockout over Tanner Boser via round-two knockout at heavyweight, Robert Valentin submitted Julien Leblanc with a first-round submission via rear choke at middleweight, and Marcio Barbosa knocked Dennis Buzukja via TKO in round one at featherweight.

The main card opened with a Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) win for Gauge Young over Thiago Moises at lightweight, and then Jasmine Jusdavicius defeated Karine Silva via UD (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) at flyweight.

Jai Herbert scored the first TKO of the main card over Mandel Nallo at lightweight, followed by another UD victory with the same score splits as before for Charles Jourdan over Kyler Phillips at bantamweight.

In the main event, Malott defeated Burns in the Performance of the Night via TKO in Round Three, with Burns calling it quits in the post-fight interview after 14 years. Two more weeks of Fight Night events separate now from UFC 328, due to be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev's defense of the UFC Middleweight Championship against Sean Strickland, on May 9.