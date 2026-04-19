UFC Announcer Joe Rogan Joins President Trump In Oval Office For Executive Order Signing

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan stood behind President Donald Trump in the White House's Oval Office as an Executive Order was signed to accelerate access to psychedelic drug treatments.

The move was largely supported by Rogan and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with both having been publicly vocal against the suppression of psychedelics, repeatedly advocating for them in terms of treating mental illness.

Rogan confirmed during the meeting that he had sent a message to Trump about Ibogaine, a psychedelic derived from a Central African shrub named Tabernanthe Iboga, and its purported health benefits. He said that Trump had almost immediately responded asking if he wanted to pursue FDA approval, and was surprised that something was being done so quickly.

Trump clarified emphatically that he had consulted others, including Kennedy, first.

Trump: "I got a call from the great Joe Rogan, and he said 'we have to do something about this'" pic.twitter.com/DL8oFoCjqH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2026

"Can I have some please?" Trump joked after reading the purported benefits. "I'll take whatever it takes. I don't have time to be depressed."

He later said, "If these turn out to be as good as people are saying, it's going to have a tremendous impact on this country and other countries too."

Rogan praised Trump for making the Executive Order, a marked shift in his criticism of the President's actions in the Iran war and his administration's mishandling of the Epstein files. They shared an extended interaction during Trump's appearance at UFC 327.