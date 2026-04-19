UFC's Conor McGregor Hails Trump's Executive Order, Wants The Same For Ireland

Soon-to-return UFC star Conor McGregor hailed President Donald Trump's Executive Order to accelerate access to psychedelic drug treatments.

Trump was joined by an eclectic cast including HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan for the Executive Order's signing, with both Rogan and Kennedy having been vocal advocates for the use of psychedelic treatments, specifically Ibogaine, as it pertains to mental illness.

Reacting to the news on social media, McGregor hailed the decision and extended congratulations to Rogan, TARA Mind CEO Marcus Capone, and former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill on the Order.

"Congratulations to my team at Ambio, and to my dear friends, colleagues and partners, Marcus Capone, Rob O'Neill, and Joe Rogan and all on this amazing crusade for the betterment of humanity! Ibogaine for sure is the REAL DEAL," McGregor wrote via X.

McGregor continued to call for the same treatment to be made available in his home nation, the Republic of Ireland, and boldly claimed that Ibogaine was the solution to PTSD and addiction.

"Ireland, I pray we get this! If God will it I will bring it in myself WHEN THE TIME COMES! We have so many generations of trauma built into us through pain, suffering, addiction, abuse, and IBOGAINE IS THE ANSWER! Ibogaine is the IMMEDIATE CORRECT REVERSAL of PTSD and addiction. I am 1000% doing this treatment again."

Note that while early findings suggest Ibogaine and its metabolite, Noribogaine, may lessen withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings, as well as improving mood and trauma-related symptoms particularly as it pertains to opioid and stimulant users, there has yet to be any large-scale clinical trials and findings are incomplete.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).