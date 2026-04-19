Penta Wins Six-Man Ladder Match, Retains WWE Men's IC Title At WrestleMania 42

Penta emerged victorious from a six-pack ladder match for his Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 42 on Sunday.

JD McDonagh, Rusev, and Dragon Lee had each made their entrances during the commercial break, with Rey Mysterio entering first on broadcast with gear inspired by Marvel's "Deadpool." Je'Von Evans made the next entrance in gear akin to Kofi Kingston, and Intercontinental Champion Penta entered in gear inspired by "Shao Kahn" from "Mortal Kombat."

Mysterio and Penta each went through a ladder bridged between the apron and the announcer's desk that had Rusev laid on it, using him as a crash pad landing putting him through it. McDonagh hit a Spanish Fly off of a ladder in the ring to Lee.

He and Penta then fought at the top of the ladder, with McDonagh hooking the champion for a suplex through another ladder bridged between the corner and the one they were on; Penta maneuvered out of it and delivered a Mexican Destroyer onto the ladder, which did not break on landing, spiking McDonagh's head on the unforgiving aluminum.

Evans climbed to the top and clasped the title, but then Rusev removed the ladder to let him hang there for a while. He freed him from his tussle with gravity before dumping him out of the ring and climbing the ladder for himself. Evans had climbed up onto the opposing corner as he did so, and delivered an OG Cutter to drop Rusev.

Penta returned to the ring and dropped Evans with a Mexican Destroyer, climbing the ladder and claiming the title as his opponents could only watch on.