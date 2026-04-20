American Airlines Addresses UFC Star Arman Tsarukyan's Removal From LAX Flight

There's never a dull moment when it comes to the life of Arman Tsarukyan. One of the most controversial stars in recent memory, the Armenian fighter has landed himself in hot water once again as he was recently removed from an aircraft for refusing to sit in his allocated seat, and now the airline he was supposed to be flying with, American Airlines, has issued a statement on the incident.

Arman Tsarukyan was reportedly just kicked off an American Airlines flight because he was "looking at his phone during takeoff" 😬 (via @AdamZubayraev) pic.twitter.com/X2mRiKsCHR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 16, 2026

Tsarukyan and his friends were supposed to be flying from Los Angeles to Philadelphia as he would be facing former UFC fighter Urijah Faber for Real American Freestyle. However, Tsarukyan and his party were removed from the aircraft, with the UFC star claiming it was because he was looking at his phone upon take-off. However, American Airlines clarified that it was because Tsarukyan and his friends wouldn't take their seats.

The statement that was given to MMAFighting.com read "On April 16, American Airlines flight 513 returned to the gate at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for customers who refused to follow federal regulations. Safety is our top priority and we expect our customers to comply with crew member instructions while on board our aircraft, which include staying seated while the aircraft is taxiing."

New footage shows Arman Tsarukyan arguing with the flight attendant before getting kicked off the flight 😬 https://t.co/gLvUVzVbHW pic.twitter.com/9VCSC1lv6Z — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 17, 2026

Tsarukyan did make it to RAF 08 and his scheduled bout with Faber which he won. However, that fight also had some controversy as Tsarukyan would charge Faber down, resulting in both men plummeting off the mat to the concrete floor, narrowly avoiding the commentary team. Tsarukyan would eventually emerge victorious, taking his RAF record to 4-0.