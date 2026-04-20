UFC's Dana White Provides Update On Recovery Of Tumbler Ridge Mass Shooting Victim

UFC President Dana White has provided an update on Maya Gebala and the process of paying for her treatment after the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting.

A 12-year-old girl critically injured in the shooting in British Columbia, Canada, Maya has been confirmed by her family to be in a stable condition an moved out of the Intensive Care Unit. Her family also confirmed that, after much consideration and trepidation, they had accepted White's offer to help her to recover in the United States in Los Angeles.

Speaking more on the matter during the UFC Fight Night 273 Post-Event Press Conference in Winnipeg on Saturday, White recalled simply seeing the shooting on the news and subsequently reaching out to the family.

"I said, 'I'll help. I'd like to help in any way I can.' Obviously the situation that she's in... When you're a parent, you want the best possible care and they felt – I don't want to s*** on anybody, it's not really my place to talk about this publicly – but they wanted to give their daughter the best chance they could and there's some great places in LA."

White continued to name Houston and Seattle as other potentially "great" places to recover, and said they are still working through the details.

"It's not as easy as it sounds," he continued. "Some guy with money jumps in and everything happens. It's not that easy. You would be f***ing disgusted to know how hard it really is. So, me and my team have been working on it. Lenee [Breckenridge] and Hunter [Campbell] too have both been helping me with this thing. So, yeah, it's still a work in progress. But I'm gonna do my best."