Josh Barnett Explains Decision To Put Bloodsport On Hiatus

Barnett spoke a lot about the decision, which he said had been in the back of his head for "some time," which stemmed from his idea of what Bloodsport's evolution should have been. He said it wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision, and he thought very deeply about it.

"Everything that I was building upon with this concept was to be able to try and get it to that point, to where I felt like it could really be put together in the best format and in the best way possible to give it its ability to flourish at its best," he said. "We're just not there. We're not close. For me, it was better to end it now than to keep going on and, quite possibly, diminish what the product is or run it down before we had a chance to really get where I really feel like it would have been at its best."

Barnett said he was trying to bring on corporate sponsors, and sponsors in general, to build toward his ultimate example, but it just didn't happen. He said while there's always a possibility of doing that, but he had a timeline and his goals weren't met. He explained they'd need more capital, more employees, and more to flourish.

"From what I'm feeling and the way I'm seeing things, it's like, 'Alright. It's just gotta be done then for right now,'" Barnett said. "Or, I mean, I don't know, but it is over. It is not like I'm doing a hiatus... It's closed, unless things can be done to get us to where we need to go."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.