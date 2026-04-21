Ethan Page Officially Called Up To WWE Raw From NXT, Debuts Against Je'Von Evans

"All Ego" Ethan Page is officially the newest member of the "WWE Raw" roster, as announced by General Manager Adam Pearce backstage following WWE WrestleMania 42. Pearce was speaking with Je'Von Evans when they were interrupted by Page, who Pearce introduced as "'Raw's newest superstar.'"

Evans, who feuded with Page in "WWE NXT" after Page broke his jaw in storyline, was not thrilled when Page told him he is also after the Intercontinental Championship. Pearce made a match official between the pair, and Evans said nobody was going to take his place, especially Page.

Evans was able to get in plenty of offense in the match, despite hurting from the six-man Intercontinental Championship ladder match the night before. Page was in control of the match for awhile before Evans took him out with a hurricanrana and a flying leap to the outside. They battled outside of the ring, and Evans sent back into the ring post, then laid him out onto the announce desk.

Rusev appeared at ringside and tried to take out "The Young OG." Evans turned his attention to Rusev and took him out with a cross body, but back in the ring, Page knocked Evans off the top rope to avoid the OG Cutter. He hit the Twisted Grin for the win.

After the match, Rusev got in the ring to beat down Evans. Penta came out to help, but Page laid him out alongside Rusev, who posed with the title to end the segment.