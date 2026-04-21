Backstage Report On Brock Lesnar's WWE Retirement Status & Oba Femi Feud

Brock Lesnar might not be retired just yet.

During Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi essentially squashed Lesnar in a five-minute bout. Before fans had a chance to process what they just saw, Lesnar seemingly retired as he emotionally left his boots and gloves in the ring before walking up the ramp. A career montage video package aired during "Raw" and WWE is selling three "Thank You Brock" t-shirts.

However, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," the belief backstage is that Lesnar has not retired yet, although he is expected to retire at some point this year. There have been rumors swirling for months that Lesnar was going to retire at SummerSlam since it's in his hometown of Minneapolis, and Meltzer said that remains the expectation from most.

Co-host Bryan Alvarez countered that Lesnar's retirement seemed surprising and unplanned, pointing out the fact that the video package on "Raw" seemed hastily put together because they included clips from old documentaries.

"It really came across like he did something people weren't expecting," Alvarez said.

Meltzer also said that a longer feud between Lesnar and Femi was the plan at one point, but that idea was dropped well before WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestleMania and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.