WWE's CM Punk Pulls Back Curtain On Infamous 2011 Pipe Bomb Promo

Known as one of WWE's best talkers, CM Punk's 2011 "pipe bomb" promo remains his most acclaimed piece of work by most fans. Speaking on "All The Smoke," Punk recently offered some additional insight into the famously unscripted segment.

"I was told to air my grievances. I was leaving. I think my contract was up the 17th of July, so like five [or] six days before that pay-per-view," he said, before recounting how he'd been signed to WWE since 2005 and had been on the road and at every show, which left him feeling burnt out. "They were actively trying to get me to re-sign and my headspace was: I think I just need some time off."

Punk explained that, at the time, he had just had his first surgery and simply wanted downtime to enjoy life. Additionally, he claims that he warned Vince McMahon that what he might say won't be received well, but the then-WWE Chairman gave him the leeway to continue.

"I know [McMahon] wouldn't have approved anything I wanted to say, so this became a: 'Well, I'm leaving anyway, what the f**k are they gonna do? Fire me?' But I'm also responsible and I'm professional, so I'm not gonna swear, I'm not gonna get us kicked off the USA Network, I'm not going to do or say anything that's low-hanging fruit or edgy," he said.