CM Punk Looks Back On Original WWE Pipe Bomb Promo, Says Unreal Isn't 'Radical Idea'

WWE's CM Punk has discussed his iconic pipe bomb segment and contrasted that with the Curtain Call moment from the '90s.

While doing press for Netflix's Unreal show, Punk insisted that his pipe bomb promo did not expose the business, as it incorporated terms that fans were already familiar with within the context of a storyline. He drew parallels between that and the Curtain Call in 1996, explaining how the latter exposed the business.

"So this is all going to come down to perspective, and I think this is probably going to reveal — and this is going to sound super egotistical — but the genius of what the pipe bomb was because I did not expose anything. You juxtapose it with the Curtain Call, which was 100% like, I mean that pis*ed off Gerry Brisco. It shouldn't piss off Gerry Brisco," he said on "Allenownz Wrasslin." "I would be curious to have anybody try to explain to me how those two things are similar because. They're drastically different. I took what I knew smart fans to think was taboo and said things on television that nobody had ever said before in a context within storyline. I did not beat anybody over the head with exposing the business. I wasn't fraternizing with a good guy when I was a bad guy or vice versa. That, to me, proves how powerful a moment of what I did was because it's still almost misunderstood."

Punk, while discussing the Unreal show, feels that the show isn't a radical idea, but stated that he had apprehensions about it.

"I don't really think it's that radical of an idea, you know. I really don't. There's aspects of it that I'm not comfortable with, and I have yet to see a single episode."

The WWE star asserted that he is not comfortable with listening to some insider terms thrown around in the trailer of the show, but concedes that most people who watch pro wrestling know about them.