UFC Fighter Against White House Card, Calls Trump 'An Antichrist'

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell made it clear that he believes the Freedom 250 event at the White House in June is an "egregious use of political favor."

Freedom 250 will emanate from an outdoor set-up on the South Lawn of the White House, with the Department of Homeland Security since declaring it an SEAR 1 event on par with the Super Bowl. The event will be held on President Donald Trump's birthday, June 14, and is due to be privately attended with Dana White saying Trump had asked for service members to be given most of the tickets.

Mitchell took to Instagram to discuss his thoughts on the event, saying that he believes the event is being used to "make people worship" Trump.

"I do think the UFC is the best sport in the world," he started. "However, this White House card, I do think is an egregious use of political favor to make people worship Donald Trump. They are trying to make the most popular sport and make it conducive to Trump's campaign while he destroys this nation."

"How much clearer does it get? This guy is trying to take over the world," he continued. "But hey don't worry, the fights are going to be great."

In the caption of the video, he echoed antisemitic rhetoric while predicting the war with Iran gets worse with involvement from China and Russia, and called Trump an "Antichrist.

"I predict that this war gets so bad between us and Russia, China, Iran, that civil war breaks out in this country very soon. I also think Trump is an Antichrist of Revelation. Too bad for the jews, they can't tell me [sic] wat to think and say. That sucks for their satanic regime."

Mitchell is still with UFC at present and has tested once with Anti-Doping thus far this year, though he hasn't fought since losing to Said Nurmagomedov – no relation to Khabib – via Unanimous Decision last July.

Mitchell is a self-proclaimed Holocaust denier among a litany of other alternative ways of looking at happenings in the world.