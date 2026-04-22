WWE NXT NA Champion Myles Borne Overcomes Numbers Disadvantage At Revenge

Myles Borne is still North American Champion after overcoming the DarkState numbers game and defeating Dion Lennox on the second night "WWE NXT: Revenge." DarkState hasn't been on the same page for the last few weeks, and it showed on Tuesday, despite Saquon Shugars attempting to help Lennox.

The pair fought a back-and-forth battle until Borne flew over the top rope to take out Lennox and Osiris Griffin on the outside. Lennox sent Borne back out of the ring, then exposed the iron bars underneath the ring skirt and ran the champion back-first into them. Lennox was in control through a picture-in-picture break, and Cutler James and the rest of DarkState stomped on Borne on the outside.

Lennox kicked the steel stairs as Borne moved out of the way of his kick, but Lennox dropped him on top of the steel. Back in the ring, Borne tried hard to rally, but Lennox kept him off his feet and almost had him pinned with a sit-down powerbomb. Borne hit a DDT, then a series of clotheslines, before he went to the top rope.

Shugars tried to knock him off, but the referee saw the interference. Lennox still got the upper hand and hit a superplex, but Borne stopped the pin attempt even after hitting the max. As they continued to go back-and-forth, DarkState rallied and split up around the ring, attempting to distract the referee. The move didn't work, and Borne sent Lennox crashing into Shugars on the apron, then hit the Borne Again to retain the title.

In a backstage segment later on in the night, Shugars revealed to Lennox "they got their rematch" after he spoke with "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone. By "they," however, Shugars meant it would be him taking on the North American Champion next week, not Lennox.