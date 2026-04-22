Senator Presses WWE President Nick Khan On Bringing WrestleMania To Midwest City

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno pressed WWE President Nick Khan on bringing WrestleMania to Cleveland.

Khan was representing TKO and Zuffa Boxing in the Senate subcommittee hearing to discuss the House-passed Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act, alongside Ali's grandson Nico Ali-Walsh, Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya, and Florida State Athletic Commission Executive Director Timothy Shipman.

The hearing was chaired by Senator Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, and Moreno was among those directing question towards those testifying. Much of the questioning was directed to Khan in his capacity with TKO and Zuffa, but Moreno took some time out to press the WWE President on bringing the "Show of Shows" to his state.

"What is it gonna take to bring WrestleMania to Cleveland, Ohio?" he asked, going on to sell the idea. "We're building a brand new stadium right next to the airport. It's the only dome stadium in a cold weather climate that'll be right next to a major airport. You can drive right across the street. 2029 or 2030, which one's better for you?"

Moreno added that SummerSlam 2024 was hosted in Cleveland, and said it was successful, to which Khan agreed before getting into his response.

"It was quite successful, we think for the city, we think for WWE, and we think for our wrestlers," he said. "If it wasn't enough that Logan Paul pressures me on bringing WrestleMania to Ohio on a weekly basis, now we feel the pressure from you Senator."

Moreno pressed once more before the hearing got back into the intended discourse: "Total and complete pressure. But you can pick between 2029 and 2030. I'll leave that decision up to you."