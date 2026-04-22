UFC's Sean Strickland To Khamzat Chimaev: I Am The Last Dude In America You Should Threaten

UFC 328 is rapidly approaching, with the headline bout for that card being Khamzat Chimaev's defense of the UFC Middleweight Championship against Sean Strickland.

The two men didn't necessarily have too much bad blood before their fight was announced, but in that time, both men have had some harsh words for each other. Chimaev got the ball rolling by saying that he didn't want to hurt Strickland too badly during their fight if he didn't need to, but followed that by saying that if the two men fought on the street, he wouldn't care if Strickland died. Strickland has since responded to Chimaev via social media by saying that he was actually very close to where Chimaev trains recently, but that the UFC Middleweight Champion did nothing about it.

Strickland said, "I generally don't post my location or my whereabouts, I don't really drop pins where I'm at, I just don't like to. But I was on Instagram and some stupid s*** popped up in my feed about Chimaev saying you try to fight me, you'll kill me in the streets. Dude, I was like 10 minutes from your gym. I was dropping tags and locations all day on my Instagram. Your homies that train with you follow me, they were seeing my story. You had to know where I was at. Ten minutes from your gym bro, I was probably right down the street with you. Part of me thought you'd show up, but as we all know with Costa, when he pulled your card, 'Hold me back, hold me back.' I'm like the last dude in America you should threaten, but I guess if you don't show up, you don't show up."

Chances are there will be a lot more trash talk in the coming weeks as the fight draws ever closer, and given how volatile things have already gotten between the two men, it's only going to get uglier from here.