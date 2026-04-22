UFC Freedom 250 White House Set-Up Reportedly Begins Construction

The temporary structure being used for UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in June has reportedly began construction in Pennsylvania.

According to the "Lititz Record Express," the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special request on April 15 from TAIT Global LLC. to test a temporary open-air studio structure at its facility on Furnace Hills Pike. Following a local test and disassembly, the structure is due to be moved and reassembled at the White House for Freedom 250 event in June.

The local newspaper also showed a photo of the structure.

[embed=https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1414601334039020&id=100064675000368]

Per USA Today, a member of the Warwick Township Board of Directors in Lititz, Jeremy Strathmeyer, said that the the structure is 90 feet tall and 120 feet by 120 feet on the ground. But he believes the structure may already been moved.

"I think they dissembled it and put it in 18-wheelers and they're getting ready to transport it down to Washington," he said. "That was the plan."

On the company handling construction, Strathmeyer said that "this isn't their first rodeo" and noted that TAIT has worked with the Super Bowl before.

Freedom 250 will be exclusively reserved for those holding tickets privately distributed, with the event streaming via Paramount+ and UFC's respective international media partners, and a watch party event due to be held at the Ellipse.

DHS has confirmed the event has been designated SEAR 1, putting its federal security requirements on a level with the Super Bowl, though which agencies will be handling the event will be announced at a later date.