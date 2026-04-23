Adam Copeland Makes Major, Potentially Final Challenge For AEW World Tag Team Titles

Adam Copeland appeared during "AEW Dynamite" to make one last play at the World Tag Team Championship held by FTR.

Copeland said he heard that he and Christian Cage would not be getting another opportunity at the Tag titles after what FTR had said last week. And, while he is a bit biased, felt they should get another fair crack.

He continued to say he had been working his mind to figure out a deal that could appeal to them, and he settled on a challenge to prove they are truly the greatest tag team of all time by beating them in a New York Street Fight at Double or Nothing.

In case FTR were wondering what was in it for them, he said that if FTR wins, then Copeland and Cage retire as a tag team.

.@RatedRCope issues a challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing... but the stakes just got higher! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE COAST-TO-COAST on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Ot25Pfy3kY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2026

Copeland and Cage failed in their first attempt at the titles at Dynasty having beaten the champions prior to their becoming so at last year's All Out in Toronto. The record stands at 1-1 heading into what will be a true Double or Nothing match, per the stipulation laid out by Copeland on Wednesday.