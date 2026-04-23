Mexican Promotion Clarifies Alberto Del Rio Status Following Arrest

New lucha libre promotion, LM52, has clarified that Alberto Del Rio/El Patron is not an owner in the company.

LM52 launched with a debut press conference prior to his arrest that heavily featured El Patron front-and-center. He had since been perceived by the company as having launched the new promotion after he had been ousted by AAA, the last major wrestling promotion left that would work with him regularly. The company's tagline on its website remains, at the time of writing: "This time he's going it alone."

El Patron was arrested for domestic violence on March 6, charged and later conditionally released from La Pila prison in the State of San Luis Potosí in Mexico. He was caught in the act of verbally and physically assaulting his wife, looking at potentially several years in prison until reaching a financial settlement with his wife to be released.

LM52 has since then clarified that El Patron is not an owner of the company, despite what had been believed.

"LM52 considers it pertinent to clarify that Alberto del Rio is not part of the corporate or shareholder structure of the project and will not have any involvement in LM52 going forward," the statement read. "We know that, due to its high public profile in the initial stages of the launch, a broad association of its image with the league may have developed. However, LM52 will continue under its current structure."

"LM52 rejects any form of violence and any conduct contrary to the principles of respect, integrity and professionalism that govern the project," the statement concludes.

That statement was first put out by LM52 two days after his arrest. It was repeated at the beginning of LM52's press conference on Wednesday as the company shapes up for its first show on May 7.