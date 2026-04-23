AEW World Champion Darby Allin Already Has Next Challenger Lined Up

Darby Allin will be defending his AEW World Championship against Brody King during next week's "AEW Dynamite."

Allin won the title from MJF during last week's show after beating Andrade at Dynasty to secure his opportunity, pledging to defend the title each and every week until he loses or he can't anymore. And got started on that front with a win over Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of Wednesday's show.

After the match, his next challenger emerged in the shape of King, having picked up a win earlier in the night against Lio Rush. King said that he had spoken to Tony Khan to make their title match official for next week, and Khan made it so.

MJF had also been asking for a title match during Wednesday's show, with Allin refusing unless MJF put something up in return before his match with Ciampa got underway. King challenged MJF for the title unsuccessfully in February.

King and Allin have a history going back years having first wrestled to a ten minute time-limit draw at Evolve 99 – not the WWE version – and since faced in AAW, PWG, and SFP before beginning their saga in AEW. In AEW the record between them stands at 2-2 with King getting first blood in 2022. Their overall record stands at 5-2-1 in favor of King.