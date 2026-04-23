Paige Shares Video Reaction To News That She Was Cleared For WWE In-Ring Return

After a two-year stint with AEW and working on several projects outside of wrestling such as Twitch streaming and podcasting, two-time Divas Champion Paige returned to WWE this past weekend at WrestleMania 42. After Nikki Bella was unable to compete alongside her sister Brie Bella for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles because of an ankle injury, Paige was revealed as her replacement and made sure they walked out with the gold. However, Paige's journey coming back to WWE hasn't been easy, as she's dealt with her fair share of injuries and reportedly needed to be medically cleared and pass a drug test before stepping back into the ring.

In a recent post on Instagram, Paige shared a video which captures the moment she found out she was cleared. The 33-year-old details the challenges she's faced in her pursuit of returning to WWE and explains that she thought the company wouldn't allow her to wrestle again.

"The day I found out I was cleared to come home to @wwe. What an emotional journey. Thank you @gilbertboyas for being there and capturing this moment! It was a long road but man it was worth it!! Thank you everyone for the love since I returned, it means the absolute world to me. This is my house."

In addition to returning to WWE last Saturday, it was announced that the film that covers Paige's life story, "Fighting With My Family," will become a musical in 2027. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Stephen Merchant, who both worked on the movie, will also be producers of the musical.