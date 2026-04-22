WWE Star Paige's Life To Become Stage Musical

After several years away working for AEW and on non-wrestling related projects, Paige made her triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 42, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Brie Bella as a replacement for Brie's sister Nikki. And the title victory only appears to be the start of Paige's homecoming, as her life story, previously adapted into the film "Fighting With My Family," will now become a musical.

Deadline reports that "Fighting With My Family" is now being adapted into a musical production, with the film's producer/star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and writer/director Stephen Merchant involved as producers. British playwright Jon Brittain will write the book and lyrics for the musical, while the songs will be written by English musicians songwriters Miranda Cooper and Nick Coler. Cooper's production company, Tilted Musicals, will develop the musical, with the hope of a public production occurring in 2027.

"'Fighting With My Family' feels exceptionally well-suited for the stage," Johnson said in a statement. "It's packed with personal emotion expressed through the dynamic world of wrestling, which has always been about storytelling and connecting with a live audience...As it comes to life musically, I have no doubt it will be an absolute blast for theatergoers."

Released in early 2019, "Fighting With My Family" proved to be a minor hit, grossing $41.5 million worldwide against a budget of just $11 million while receiving good reviews. Though it starred notable talents such as Nick Frost, Lena Headley, Vince Vaughn, and Johnson playing himself, the film is best remembered for being a launching pad for actors Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden, who portrayed Paige and her brother, former AEW star Zak Knight.