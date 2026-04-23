UFC Legends Disagree On Who Would Win Between Jon Jones & WWE's Brock Lesnar

UFC legends Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo offered different takes on the hypothetical dream fight between former Heavyweight Champions Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones.

Usman and Cejudo got onto the topic when responding to a question during their "Pound4Pound" podcast, with Usman putting forward that Lesnar would be too much of a physical challenge for Jones.

"I would just say just the sheer size of Brock Lesnar and how Brock Lesnar wrestled. Because he could stay in a stance," he said. "This was why he beat a lot of guys in college. Brock Lesnar could get down in the stand there and he could hand fight for that long. Brock Lesnar wasn't necessarily a guy blasting shots all the time, ripping shots all the time, but he could stay in the stance and he could hand fight. Which at heavyweight, we all know that definitely wears a guy down."

He doubted whether Jones could make several takedowns on Lesnar but also acknowledged both are at the tail-end of their careers.

"No, I got to go with Jonny Bones, man," Cejudo responded. "Brock Lesnar's been through the f***ing grinder, man. He's not the same guy."

He conceded, "Jones ain't beating Brock in wrestling. Brock was a legit NCAA Champ, real big heavyweight," before concluding, "But right now, Jones is a little younger... Like [Brock's] body's beat up bro. I'm easily going for Jonny Bones Jones via whatever the hell he wants."

Lesnar retired from MMA after last fighting in 2016, beating Mark Hunt in a result that was later ruled a No-Contest after Lesnar tested positive for performance enhancers. He appeared to have retired from professional wrestling too on Sunday.

Jones is currently retired but has been hot-and-cold as to whether that will remain the case going forward. UFC President Dana White has maintained he is done in the face of a push for the White House card in June.