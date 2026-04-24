Elijah Adds Musical Stipulation To Upcoming TNA Match

At TNA Rebellion, Frankie Kazarian defeated Elijah. Now, the guitar-playing star has an opportunity to even the score in a match catered to his musical flair.

On this week's edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT," a man disguised as Elijah — cowboy hat, long hair, and all — emerged in the center of the ring with a guitar and a microphone. After taking verbal shots at Syracuse, New York, the man then claimed that he had a case of "the blues" due to his inability to beat Frankie Kazarian. To express his sadness, the man prepared to play a song titled "Kaz Is My Daddy," but before he could, flickering lights revealed the real Elijah standing behind him.

The real Elijah proceeded to choke the man, unveiled as Kazarian himself, with a guitar strap. Equipped with his guitar, Elijah then delivered important news to a now-motionless Kazarian: they'd be fighting in a Walk With Elijah Guitar Strap match.

How does one win a Walk With Elijah Guitar Strap match? The action will begin backstage with both competitors linked via a guitar strap. With no disqualifications and no countouts, one must touch all four turnbuckles in the ring in succession, while still connected to the other, to earn the victory.

Before he and Kazarian battle in this unique stipulation, Elijah previewed it with a song dissing his foe. For the fans in attendance, it came with an added invitation to join Elijah at a local restaurant afterward. As of this writing, TNA has yet to confirm when exactly Kazarian and Elijah will meet for their musical match.