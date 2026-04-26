WWE's Shawn Michaels Reveals Last Time He Spoke To Old Rival Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has never seen eye-to-eye with fellow HOFer Bret "Hitman" Hart. The two men's infamous rivalry has led to harsh words, hair-pulling, and even a screwjob. The two men eventually reconciled in the 2000s, and their relationship has completely turned around, according to Michaels.

"The last time [Bret and I] had a conversation was at the Hall of Fame last year," Michaels told The Ringer Wrestling Podcast recently. "We were in the same dressing room and I helped him put on his suspenders."

Hart had never worn suspenders, and "The Heartbreak Kid" had plenty of experience. While the two men are still friendly, the WWE Performance Center trainer doesn't think Hart will be training the next generation of WWE stars.

"I can't see Bret wanting to move his entire life to Florida, or anything like that," Michaels said, noting that he doesn't know if the former WWE Champion has ever been invited to coach in the Performance Center. "If he ever wanted to come down and do a seminar -but he's never really shown interest in that kind of stuff. But you'd be crazy to think Bret Hart doesn't add value...We'd jump at the chance [to have him in the WWE PC]."

Hart's niece, Natalya, is currently running training seminar's in her own training center, which have often featured stars from both AEW and WWE. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion called her training center a "love letter to wrestling." Michaels noted that Hart has also not taken part in Natalya's seminars either.