TNA Impact - 4/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It has taken quite a while to get here, three months removed from the last time he defended the title on TV, but Thursday night's "TNA Impact" saw Mike Santana putting his title on the line against Rich Swann.

Swann has been experiencing something of a career renaissance as of late, looking to reclaim the title he held and lost to Kenny Omega in 2021 with a new look, physique, yet still the same old dance moves and infectious personality. In the ring, Swann made more than a case for why he should be World Champion again sometime down the line, putting Santana to the sword and making for legitimately the best main event on Thursdays for a while.

For Santana's part, he is, aside from Leon Slater, the single hottest talent on the roster right now and a great choice to carry the brand forward. But he needs matches like Thursday's with Swann to continually affirm that as the case. Viewers have been dragged through proverbial pitch and glass to finally get something worthy of tuning in, marred by constant System bulls*** framed after the likes of Aces & Eights, Retribution, Dark State, and all the other terrible stables who asphyxiate the actually compelling aspects of programming.

There was still the never-ending Hardys-Righteous feud, the Knockouts Championship continued to be stuck in an NXT-TNA middle ground serving only to decapitate the division entirely, and the System was still present with a bellowing Alisha Edwards. But at least there was a main event that felt befitting to the billing.

There can be something said about the last thing seen being the lasting impression left, and that only stands to strengthen the position that Santana should be doing so much more of this, whether for the title or not, and the company should be putting that into effect. Matches like this can be an anchor for stories to build to and from, and stand as the only time there seems to be a glimmer of what TNA could be, if it would just get out of its own way and stop re-treading the path that led to "LOLTNA" being a thing.

Written by Max Everett