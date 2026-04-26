Newly-Returned Paige Says She Shot Footage For WWE Unreal

This past January, it was announced that season 3 of "WWE Unreal" will be released on Netflix this coming summer, and one of WWE's newest stars is set to be featured in the documentary series.

Following her shocking return at WrestleMania 42, Paige revealed that she's already shot content for "Unreal" during a recent appearance on "What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon," and shared what she was most fearful of when coming back to WWE.

"I was shooting for 'Unreal' and I said, the one thing that I'm most stressed about is how mean fans can be on social media. And I was like, I don't want them to deter me in anyway because they do, they can attack you. But right now everyone has been really positive and I have been like kind of doomscrolling a little bit just to see."

Season 3 of "Unreal" will likely cover the same timeline of season 1, which provided backstage content in WWE from December through WrestleMania in April. Season 2 primarily covered Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and R-Truth, whose careers were highlighted at length along with the backstage process of their current storylines.

On night one of WrestleMania 42, Paige returned to take Nikki Bella's spot in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match, as the "Total Divas" star was unable to compete alongside her sister Brie Bella due to an ankle injury. Paige and Brie Bella would end up winning the Women's Tag Team Championships, making it the fourth WWE title that the English star has captured in her career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.