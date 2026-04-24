WWE's LA Knight Says He Received No Backlash From Posing With Anti-Jey Uso Sign

During an episode of "WWE Raw" late last year, LA Knight held up a sign from a fan that read "We want LA Knight not Jey Uso" while making his entrance to the ring. The moment instantly went viral online, with fans speculating that Knight would face repercussions from management for his actions, especially since WWE has continued to use Uso has one of their top babyfae stars on "Raw." However, in a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Knight revealed that he never endured backlash for raising up the sign on TV, but enjoyed people thinking he would've gotten in trouble.

"No, nothing whatsoever. If there was I surely was not aware of it. Nobody said a word or anything and no I literally just saw something about LA Knight ... yeah, no, I have found it humorous to see everybody speculating though."

Possibly the reason that fans believed Knight could've received some heat from management was due to a moment that occurred during "WWE Unreal" season 2, where "The Megastar" was seen getting lectured by Triple H for messing up a spot in the 2025 Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Therefore, with there being footage of Knight being reprimanded backstage, any future on-screen risks from the 43-year-old will likely be met with rumors that he could be in hot water with the comany.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.