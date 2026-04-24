WWE Star Je'Von Evans Knows He'll Eventually Have To Change In-Ring Style

At just the age of 21, Je'Von Evans is the youngest active member of WWE's main roster. With his affinity for the air, he's also established himself as the bounciest.

While appearing on the "Club 520 Podcast," Evans addressed his high-flying in-ring style, specifically pertaining to its future in WWE. To the surprise of many fans, Evans suggested that it may actually not be here to stay for the long-term.

"Honestly, it's just something that I'm doing right now, for real," Evans said. "You know what I mean? I want to be like a top dog here. I know like me doing all this, these cool moves, is going to get my foot in the door, but it's not going to keep me in the room. You know what I mean? So I'm doing all this now just to have fun with the crowd and build a connection with the kids. Stuff like that. But by the time I get older, I'm trying to be one of them dogs, somebody that don't gotta do the flips. You feel me?"

As a part of Evans' current in-ring arsenal, fans typically see him take flight to deliver suicide dives, springboard clotheslines, or his double springboard cutter finisher known as the OG Cutter. Evans' aerial acts were further enhanced by the recent Ladder Match environment in which he competed during night two of WWE WrestleMania 42. At one point, Evans even seemed on the verge of snagging the WWE Intercontinental Championship hanging above the ring, but thanks to a ladder removal from Rusev, Evans himself hung by the strap of the belt instead.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Club 520 Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.