Paige Opens Up About Tumultuous Past In WWE, Says Her Dad Saved Her Life

After returning to WWE at WrestleMania 42 and winning the Women's Tag Team Championship, Paige has addressed the last time she was wrestling for the company and the tumultuous time she endured in her personal life.

Paige sat down with Stephanie McMahon for "What's Your Story?" and got onto her personal struggles during her first run – one that had saw her become champion at just 21 years old. In 2016, she was suspended twice for Wellness Policy violations, with it later being confirmed by WWE that she had tested positive for an illegal substance.

She also had surgery to address a neck issue that year, and was in the beginning of her ill-fated engagement to Alberto Del Rio/El Patron, and private explicit videos of her from when she was 19 years old were leaked.

"You know, I got into a bit of trouble when I was younger," she looked back. "You know, like, started drinking and partying with the wrong people. Then I ended up having a certain relationship that wasn't the healthiest. I kind of relied on the drugs when it comes to that too. Then on top of that, these tapes get released from when I'm 19 years old."

Paige said she would never have wished that on anyone, feeling so humiliated and devastated. She said it was still so hard to talk about in a serious setting, even if she finds humor behind the scenes.

"It's a defense mechanism, a survival tactic," McMahon reassured her.

"Yeah, exactly," Paige continued. "I just remember when they got released, I was on drugs in a certain relationship, and then there was my neck as well. It was my neck surgery, and so I wasn't at work."