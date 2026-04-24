WWE's GUNTHER Says American Wrestlers Are 'Softer' Than European Counterparts

Before GUNTHER became one of the most dominant stars in WWE today, he took the independent wrestling scene in Europe by storm where he earned his reputation of being one of the best bell-to-bell performers in the industry. However, after having been a main roster WWE competitor for the past four years, "The Ring General" has his personal thoughts on the differences between wrestling on the indies, and competing on national television.

During an appearance on the "Club 520 Podcast," GUNTHER revealed who he considers to be the most challenging opponent of his career, but followed up his comments with his opinion on American wrestling compared to the European style.

"I think physicality wise, I would say Sheamus. I would say for sure. He really pushed me and to be honest, I would say most of the American guys are a bit softer than the European wrestlers, not in a negative way, like style-wise. Our trainers just beat us up for the first year in training and you kind of get used to it. It's a different style over here ... It's everything around the characters and the engagement with the audience and the moments and all of that. There's really not much of a focus on that at home. Which I also understand that, like don't get me wrong, this is the WWE style, like the American sports entertainment style. That's way more successful than the basic plain pro wrestling."

GUNTHER continued to explain that the European style requires a fan to be patient as matches are built at a slower pace, compared to American TV where the action needs to be quick and fresh.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Club 520 Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.