Gimmick Grade: WWE's GUNTHER, The Career Killer
GUNTHER has spent the better part of his WWE career known as "The Ring General" for his impressive, with no-frills, in-ring ability, but recently, WWE trademarked a new nickname for the former World Heavyweight Champion: "The Career Killer." The name goes along with GUNTHER's new gimmick, one where he's near-obsessive with, and certainly very proud of, ending the careers of various WWE legends.
As of this writing, GUNTHER has been involved in the final matches of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, though in WWE's wording, he "ended their careers," despite the first two legends fighting in their final matches, either way. With the recently trademarked name, it doesn't look as though the gimmick is going away any time soon.
From being known as Big Van Walter to Big Daddy Walter when he made his name in Westside Extreme Wrestling in Germany, to simply "Walter" in "WWE NXT UK," to finally, the change to GUNTHER when he moved to "WWE NXT" in Orlando, Florida in 2022, he's gone by many names. However, his character has remained relatively the same, always a powerhouse, and a true general in the ring who takes control during his matches. The "Career Killer" character is truly a gimmick change in mindset, a step up from what he was doing already, now involving some of the top names in WWE history as they wrap-up their in-ring careers.
The "Career Killer" gimmick has a potential to be a historic one, not unlike Randy Orton's previous "Legend Killer" character when he was younger. Before we give the gimmick an overall grade, however, we have to dive in to just how we got here, and we actually don't have to go too far back in history.
Gimmick Beginnings against Goldberg
Compared to his two most recent careers "killed," GUNTHER played a longer game with his first victim, WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg. Their feud started well before Goldberg got in the ring for his final match. At Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, Goldberg's home turf, GUNTHER confronted the legend and his son, Gage, who were sat ringside.
GUNTHER insulted Goldberg's parenting skills, and Goldberg hopped the barricade to stand face-to-face with "The Ring General." WWE officials separated the men. Outside of a shot or two thrown Goldberg's way by GUNTHER during promos, the story didn't advance until after "The Ring General" reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship he lost from Jey Uso on the June 9 edition of "WWE Raw." The following "Raw," during his celebration in the ring, Goldberg's music hit and he challenged the new champion, telling him he was next. Goldberg said that he'd see GUNTHER the following week back in Atlanta for Saturday Night's Main Event.
Goldberg put up a fight at SNME, and GUNTHER ate a few spears and a jackhammer, but "The Ring General" stripped off Goldberg's knee brace and even confronted his son with it at ringside, the pair almost coming to blows. In the end, GUNTHER was able to get his arms around Goldberg's neck and put the Hall of Famer to sleep.
The retirement match was the start of "The Career Killer" gimmick, as GUNTHER would gloat about making Goldberg pass out for weeks. The gimmick's real star-making moment was yet to come, however. After losing the championship at SummerSlam, GUNTHER took a few months off to rest his body, and he'd return in a big way in November during The Last Time is Now tournament to earn a shot at facing John Cena during his retirement match.
More Careers 'Ended'
GUNTHER would go on to win the tournament and earn the shot to face Cena in his final match, another edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, on December 13. Unlike his feud with Goldberg, GUNTHER and Cena didn't go face-to-face until they were standing in the ring together. Over the weeks, GUNTHER promised to make Cena tap out.
He stayed true to his word, and in a controversial finish, Cena tapped out, a smile on his face, in the middle of the ring. Following the match, GUNTHER mentioned the moment over and over in promos, gloating that Cena "tapped out like a little b****."
His story moved on quickly to AJ Styles, who had been open that 2026 was his final year in the ring. He confronted GUNTHER following one of his first promos after making Cena tap out. The pair faced off in a match on "Raw" from Dusseldorf, Germany, where GUNTHER got the win following a low blow. Styles put his career on the line for their next match, which would take place at the 2026 Royal Rumble.
At the event, Styles put up an even bigger fight than Goldberg or Cena. GUNTHER had him in the sleeper hold numerous times, but he was able to get out of the move or get to the ropes. However, in the end, Styles would pass out in the hold, marking the third career that GUNTHER had put to an end. Following the Rumble, GUNTHER would almost immediately began gloating that Styles had "passed out like a little b****."
The Career Killer: Graded
So far, "The Career Killer" has been a great gimmick, and a needed refresh for GUNTHER. While it's been great for him, the overall gimmick grade doesn't get an A+, or even an A, for a few reasons, broken down into different, but simple, categories.
The gimmick scores highest in the "heat" category, with an A+. Fans hate GUNTHER for retiring their favorites, and they certainly let him know it anytime he's on the mic. The character also scores high when it comes to wins, getting an A, due to GUNTHER's big victories over Cena, Styles, and Goldberg. His tap out loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, however, though slightly before "The Career Killer," knocks the "+" off. GUNTHER's commitment to the bit, which has even inspired new merchandise, makes up for that, however.
Where the gimmick falls a bit, is the fact it seems to be based more than slightly off Randy Orton's "Legend Killer" gimmick from his earlier career, earning a "B" in originality. Slightly higher, around a B+, is the gimmick's longevity. There are careers GUNTHER could "kill" in the future, possibly including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Shinsuke Nakamura (in WWE, at least), Chris Jericho, if he returns, and possibly even Orton himself when the time comes.
Overall, despite the two high As, "The Career Killer" gets a B+. The grade falls short of perfect, due to the fact we've seen something like it before, as well as how we might have to wait quite a while in between careers actually being "killed" by GUNTHER. Though, SummerSlam in Minnesota seems likely for "The Career Killer" to strike and bring down Lesnar in his home state, if rumors are true.