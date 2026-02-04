Gimmick Grade: WWE's GUNTHER, The Career Killer

GUNTHER has spent the better part of his WWE career known as "The Ring General" for his impressive, with no-frills, in-ring ability, but recently, WWE trademarked a new nickname for the former World Heavyweight Champion: "The Career Killer." The name goes along with GUNTHER's new gimmick, one where he's near-obsessive with, and certainly very proud of, ending the careers of various WWE legends.

As of this writing, GUNTHER has been involved in the final matches of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, though in WWE's wording, he "ended their careers," despite the first two legends fighting in their final matches, either way. With the recently trademarked name, it doesn't look as though the gimmick is going away any time soon.

From being known as Big Van Walter to Big Daddy Walter when he made his name in Westside Extreme Wrestling in Germany, to simply "Walter" in "WWE NXT UK," to finally, the change to GUNTHER when he moved to "WWE NXT" in Orlando, Florida in 2022, he's gone by many names. However, his character has remained relatively the same, always a powerhouse, and a true general in the ring who takes control during his matches. The "Career Killer" character is truly a gimmick change in mindset, a step up from what he was doing already, now involving some of the top names in WWE history as they wrap-up their in-ring careers.

The "Career Killer" gimmick has a potential to be a historic one, not unlike Randy Orton's previous "Legend Killer" character when he was younger. Before we give the gimmick an overall grade, however, we have to dive in to just how we got here, and we actually don't have to go too far back in history.