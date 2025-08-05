WWE Says GUNTHER Is Out Indefinitely Due To Injuries Suffered In SummerSlam Main Event

In the main event of Night One of SummerSlam, GUNTHER defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. Punk dethroned GUNTHER before immediately losing to Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

During "RAW", Michael Cole announced that GUNTHER will be out of action for the foreseeable future after hitting his head hard on the commentary table during Saturday's match. Cole stated that "The Ring General" suffered a subdural hematoma and orbital blowout fracture.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, an orbital blowout fracture commonly occurs when there is blunt force trauma and is the most common form of orbital fracture. The clinic describes the injury as a "break along the floor or thin inner wall of your eye socket." Depending on the severity, it doesn't always require surgery. The clinic defines a subdural hematoma as a "type of bleeding that can happen near your brain" after a head injury. They can be life-threatening if not treated immediately. Severe subdural hematomas require surgery.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio", Dave Meltzer reported that GUNTHER required surgery on his nose. He said the spot in the match where GUNTHER hit the announce table was included to make that look like the injury occurred then. Cole didn't mention the surgery on his nose during the "RAW" broadcast.