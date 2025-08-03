Former WWE WHC Gunther Requires Surgery

Both GUNTHER and CM Punk left night one of WWE SummerSlam without the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," "The Ring General" is also leaving with a need for surgery.

Toward the end of GUNTHER and Punk's main event world title clash, the latter swept the former off his feet, causing GUNTHER to collide with the announce table. When he got back up, GUNTHER then revealed a bloody face and clutched his nose. This scene was reportedly part of a plan to write GUNTHER off WWE television in order to take care of an existing issue.

"I was told GUNTHER's having surgery on his nose," said Dave Meltzer. "I was told that a couple of days ago, and it's very clear from watching the finish that GUNTHER is having surgery on his nose pretty quick because they shot the angle where it's like he busted his nose. That busted nose thing, that was 100% worked blood and planned. It was totally planned, so that was the cover for that."

In his bloodied state, GUNTHER briefly locked Punk in a sleeper hold, only for him to escape. Moments later, "The Second City Saint" nailed him with back-to-back Go To Sleeps to secure the match-winning pinfall and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately for Punk, his reign spanned about five minutes before a returning Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone him. As of now, there is no word how long GUNTHER, a now former champion, will be out of action following his reported nose surgery