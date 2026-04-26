Shawn Michaels Names WWE PLE That's 'More Fun' Than WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania is well known as "Grandest Stage Of Them All." Is it the funnest, though?

According to Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, also known as "Mr. WrestleMania," another one of WWE's other premium live events is more enjoyable than it, namely the Royal Rumble. "From a pure fun standpoint, the Rumble is more fun because it's not as pressure and 100% focused on you," Michaels told the "Club 520 Podcast." "It's more about the entire match and just the idea. I'm very happy. I feel like the Rumble has gotten bigger than it was in our day. I think it's become so much more special over time. People have really began to appreciate the Rumble and everything that goes on with it. But at that time, I think from a guy working in the ring, you look at it and you go, that's an easier thing to have to do because you're part of a much bigger segment so to speak. When it's 100% on you like it is at WrestleMania, that's when you have the stress, the anxiety, the pressure of making sure you go out there and deliver."

In the case of Michaels, the pressure surrounding his WrestleMania performances were often heightened due to his synonymousness with the big event. In turn, the element of fun sometimes lost its luster. Still, Michaels felt that, nine times out of ten, he lived up to his lofty nickname.

Regarding the Royal Rumble match, Michaels conquered it on two occasions, first in 1995, then in 1996. The former famously saw him enter from the number one spot and outlast the other 29 competitors. The following year, he came out from the 18 position and last eliminated Diesel to secure the victory.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Club 520 Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.