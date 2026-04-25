UFC Star Tim Means Arrested For Child Abuse In New Mexico

UFC welterweight veteran Tim Means has been arrested and charged with child abuse in New Mexico after a physical altercation with his 17-year-old daughter.

As first reported by the Albuqerque Journal, Means was charged with an open count of child abuse after being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday. MDC records indicate he was released from custody on Friday.

Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10 PM local on April 21, having received a call that two people had gotten into a physical altercation. The caller told police that she and her father – Means – had been arguing over chores when Means allegedly head-butted her on the nose.

She told police that she pushed Means away as he continued to get into her face, the two wound up in the kitchen, where Means allegedly grabbed the teen by her neck in a strangulating manner and held her against the counter.

Means allegedly grew angrier, grabbing a potato and throwing it as her face, and she began to push and punch Means in an attempt to get him off of while she attempted to gather her belongings and leave. It's then alleged that Means punched her on the right of her face with a closed fist.

"Let it be known that there were visible hand and red marks on the neck, indicating she was strangled," the complaint reads. "There was blood on and in her nose where she was head-butted and several red marks indicated she was hit in the face and on her cheek."

Means is still an active fighter with UFC at 42 having been with the promotion for 14 years, and has tested twice with UFC's Anti-Doping Program thus far this year. His last fight ended in a submission defeat to Court McGee in October 2024, marking his sixth defeat since 2020.

Means does not appear on the primary staff directory for Moriarty High School but is still featured as Head Boys Wrestling Coach for the athletics department. MHS has yet to respond to requests for comment.