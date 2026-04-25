Oscar De La Hoya Plans To Address WWE President's 'Lies' During Congressional Hearing

11-time boxing World Champion and Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya addressed the recent Senate Subcommittee hearing on the House-passed Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act.

The hearing was chaired by Senator Ted Cruz and featured De La Hoya, Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh, Florida Athletic Commission Executive Director Timothy Shipman, and WWE President Nick Khan testifying both for and against the bill in its current state.

Khan and Shipman ultimately served the roles of proponents, with TKO looking to push the legislation as Zuffa Boxing gains a foothold in the market.

Ali Walsh and De La Hoya were both opposing, believing the bill to be a reversal of the anti-monopolization Ali had originally fought for to yield the existing Muhammad Ali Boxing Reforms Act of 2000.

De La Hoya has since addressed the matter on Instagram, thanking Ali Walsh before getting onto what he saw as corruption.

"I do want to thank Nico Ali Walsh, thank you for fighting the good fight, man. You really did a great job. But we walked into a buzzsaw," he said. "It was crazy, how Chairman Cruz, we meet him beforehand, and all he can talk about was President Donald Trump. How, 'What a great time they had at the UFC event.'"

He continued, "The questions felt scripted, I mean the corruption that I felt in the room was just disgusting. I have videos next week that I will show you, I will put together all the lies that Nick Khan told. It's gonna be pretty interesting."

Khan had made an inaccurate claim about boxing while attempting to contrast the WWE model to the boxing system his party claims is broken.

"Think about this, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, the two fighters of that generation. You could not buy an action figure of them, you cannot buy a video game of them. It doesn't exist because of this broken system," he said.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has appeared as a playable fighter previously, in EA Sports' "Fight Night: Round Two," sharing a roster with Manny Pacquiao who later went on to appear all subsequent "Fight Night" titles. Pacquiao also has several action figure lines.