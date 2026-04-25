UFC Fight Night 274: Sterling Vs. Zalal Live Results

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of UFC Fight Night 274, headlined by Aljamain Sterling versus Youssef Zalal at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Sterling is looking to become a two-weight champion having previously held the UFC Bantamweight title, becoming the only UFC star thus far to win a title via disqualification after Petr Yan delivered an illegal knee in the fourth round. He defended the title three times before losing it Sean O'Malley in 2023, moving up to featherweight where he has since chalked up a 2-1 record to sit at No. 5 in the rankings.

Zalal will be looking to secure his sixth win on the trot since 2024, sitting now at No. 7. He was on a four-fight winless run prior to a 2022 hiatus, including a loss to Ilia Topuria.

Prior to that, Norma Dumont looks to cement her place at the top of the women's bantamweight rankings sat at No. 3 against No. 11 Joselyne Edwards.

Rafa Garcia faces Alexander Hernandez at lightweight. Davey Grant faces Adrian Luna Martinetti and then Montel Jackson faces Raoni Barcelos, both at bantamweight. The main card is due to be kicked off with a heavyweight bout between Marcus Buchecha and Ryan Spann.

Fight Night will be available to watch via Paramount+ in the US as well as internationally via TNT Sports and UFC Fight Pass, with the preliminary fights due to begin at 5 PM ET and the main card with the aforementioned bouts at 8 PM ET.

Prelims:

Strawweight: Talita Alencar def. Julia Polastri via Unanimous Decision (29-28; 29-28; 29-28)

Welterweight: Victor Valenzuela def. Max Griffin via Unanimous Decision (29-28; 29-28; 29-28)

Lightweight: Francis Marshall def. Lucas Brennan via Unanimous Decision (30-27; 30-27; 30-27)

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