Ariel Helwani Speculates That TKO Is Not 'End Goal' For WWE President Nick Khan

Combat sports journalist and sports broadcaster Ariel Helwani believes WWE President Nick Khan has eyes looking beyond his role with TKO.

Prior to joining the WWE hierarchy in 2020, Khan had been agent with the Creative Arts Agency and represented, among many others notable names, Helwani. That association lasted roughly five years before Khan started with WWE, where he has served in a number of executive roles both under Vince McMahon and now as part of the TKO board of directors under Ari Emanuel.

Part of that role saw him representing TKO's interests at a hearing chaired by Senator Ted Cruz regarding the House-passed Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act. Reacting to the hearing, Helwani shared his thoughts to X, with a particular praise for Khan himself.

"I respect Oscar and Nico for fighting for what they believe in, but that wasn't a fair fight," he wrote. "The star of the hearing was Nick Khan and it wasn't close, and not unexpected. As I've said for the past six years: he's one of the smartest businessmen I've ever met, always three steps ahead. That was on display."

He continued, lauding him as the powerhouse behind Zuffa Boxing and touting him for a future beyond TKO, "He's the real brains behind Zuffa Boxing and as long as he's involved they will be a force and successful. (I don't believe TKO is his end goal either: He will do much greater things in the future.)"

Helwani went on to opine that there is no doubt the Revival Act will be passed, saying it will then get interesting for boxers and promoters in the US.

Finally got a chance to listen to Wednesday's Ali Act hearing from DC. Quick thought: I respect Oscar and Nico for fighting for what they believe in, but that wasn't a fair fight. The star of the hearing was Nick Khan and it wasn't close, and not unexpected. As I've said for... — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 24, 2026

Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, and boxing legend and promoter Oscar De La Hoya were present against the Act in its current form, believing it to be a reversal of what the original Muhammad Ali Boxing Reforms Act had strove for in 2000. De La Hoya has since come out to call TKO and the hearing itself corrupt, as well as promising to address Khan's "lies" in the coming week.