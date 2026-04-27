UFC Champion To Ronda Rousey: 'I'm Chasing Greatness. You're Chasing Money'

While promoting her upcoming fight with Gina Carano at MVP MMA on May 16, UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey took the time to fire some shots back at current UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison, who had some choice words for Rousey lying about past stories to do with training together, and the fact that Rousey is simply irrelevant in today's fight game. Rousey called Harrison irrelevant, told her to "eat her groceries," and claimed that the only reason Harrison is even in MMA is because of her.

Harrison was able to respond to these comments on the UFC Fight Night 274 pre-show when she was asked about Rousey, and while she admitted that she could be meaner, she didn't hold back. "I can't imagine what it would be like for someone to come in and beat everything I've ever done. That would be hard. I get it." Harrison said, who stated that it would be rough for Rousey to imagine that when she is relaxing at her home feeding her chickens. With that said, the current UFC star explained that her biggest issue, despite everything Rousey has done in MMA, is that she's just chasing the money, especially in her upcoming fight with Carano.

"At one point, she was a real athlete. She was training for the Olympics, she's an Olympic bronze medalist, she became UFC Champion, she was really trying to chase greatness, and I will never take away that Ronda is probably the most important female fighter. If it weren't for her, for sure, I wouldn't be where I'm at and I wouldn't have a job, but this fight is not the greatest fight of all time. It's between someone who hasn't fought in ten years and is coming off two knockout losses, and another woman who is, again, another legend, another pioneer, but hasn't fought in 17 years and is in her forties. Don't call it the greatest fight of all time, like I'm chasing greatness, you're chasing money, we're different."

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