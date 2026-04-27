UFC HOFer Ronda Rousey Plans To Retire After Gina Carano MVP-Netflix Fight

The upcoming fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano at MVP MMA on May 16 is one of the most highly anticipated mixed martial arts bouts in recent memory. Rousey and Carano are coming off 10 and 17 year spells away from the sport respectively, but their star power and influence on women's MMA especially makes this something of a dream fight for many fans. However, if you are expecting a series between the two pioneers of women's MMA, it might be best to not hold your breath.

During a recent interview with "Sky Sports," Rousey admitted that for as much as she would love to have multiple fights with Carano, she knows this is going to be her last fight in the sport of MMA. "I mean if this is the kind of fight that forces a trilogy, that would be hard to say no to. But yeah, I just feel like this is the perfect closure and the perfect way to walk away and to say goodbye."

When asked why she wanted to face Carano, Rousey explained that it wasn't a case of picking her because she wanted to return. Instead, it was more the fact that Rousey has so much respect for Carano that she would have felt foolish had she not got to fight it out with a woman that inspired her to entre the world of MMA. "She's the one that inspired me to do this in the first place, and she's the one that inspired me to come back. It wasn't like 'Oh I feel like I need a fight, I need to pick to Gina,' I say Gina and was like 'She makes me want to fight one more time, for the last time,' and that we can both offer each other a chance at redemption."

Rousey has had beef with current UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison in recent months, which has caused speculation as to whether that could be a potential fight for Rousey. With that said, Rousey is adamant that May 16 will be the last time she makes the walk to the cage.

Please credit "Sky Sports" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.