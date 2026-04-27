WWE's Shawn Michaels Comments On Onscreen 'Partnership' With Rapper Sexyy Red

Shawn Michaels was known as the "Heartbreak Kid" throughout his WWE career, with a theme song where he describes himself as "just a sexy boy." In the WWE corporate mindset, that meant it made perfect sense to have Michaels feature in a segment alongside rapper Sexyy Red at NXT Stand & Deliver 2026.

During an appearance on the "Club 520 Podcast," Michaels looked back at his pairing with Sexyy Red, expressing what it ultimately meant to him. "I would've never imagined, at 60 going on 61, that – for instance – somebody like a Sexyy Red would make me – seriously – would make me relevant this late in my life," he stated. "Again, I'm an old man and I'm – I had some swagger and some aura, as you kids say, back in the '90s but it was because I was an absolute trainwreck and I was a menace."

Looking back on how his pairing with Sexxy Red kicked off, the veteran noted that it began with Red's social media posts. "I think the first one was her playing my song in the background, and dancing in her car," Michaels recalled, adding how the rapper also played clips of him in the '90s, leading WWE to reach out to her. "I was just curious if it was just something she did out of fun or if she was a fan. ... She was just wonderful with us and she continues to include me, just out of the goodness of her heart, I guess. It's absolutely a fun little partnership we have."

Michaels then noted that his old self-destructiveness played well on television, but by 2002 he was completely reformed as a boring dad, so the idea that HBK could still be cool so many years later has surprised him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Club 520 Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.