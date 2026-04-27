Comedian Kevin Nealon Challenges Danny DeVito To AEW Bout With Support From Tony Khan

During Chris Jericho's first promo against The Demand, he channeled his inner-Mr. Subliminal. As he spoke, he repeatedly included "bald" and referred to Gates of Agony as "dumb" and "ugly". Perhaps Kevin Nealon, who portrayed Mr. Subliminal on "Saturday Night Live" caught wind of the promo. On Sunday posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was "challenging Danny DeVito to a match in WWE or AEW."

Tony Khan quickly responded with a photo of Nealon, DeVito, Dana Carvey and Arnold Schwarzzeneger from the popular SNL skit "Pumpin' Up with Hanz & Franz" and asked Nealon if they "owned these outfits?" When Nealon responded "yep", Khan replied, "then you guys are in."

I challenge Danny DeVito to a match in the WWE or AEW — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) April 26, 2026

Nealon posted a screenshot of someone that made an "All Elite" graphic of Franz. A fan made an "All Elite" graphic of Danny DeVito's "The Trash Man" character from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia". Nealon used it in a post and said, "I'm here. You're quiet @dannydevito". As of this writing, Devito has yet to respond. Renee Paquette has "called dibs on the post match interview."

The Demand defeated Jericho and The Hurt Syndicate on "Collision". After a promo with Ricochet, Jericho recently trademarked "the guy who gets his ass beat by The Demand every week he shows up" and is now selling shirts with the phrase on it.