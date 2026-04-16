Chris Jericho Follows Through On Cheeky AEW Trademark

Since returning to AEW a few weeks ago, Chris Jericho has found himself in a far more positive position than when he left the promotion a year ago, largely being accepted by fans in both Canada and the United States. Less positive, however, have been his battles with Ricochet, who not only defeated Jericho at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, but got the better of him on "AEW Dynamite" after Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona left Jericho laying with a three on one attack.

The attack turned out to be prophetic in a way, as Ricochet had previously warned Jericho that he would become "the guy who gets his ass beat by The Demand every week that he shows up." And it seems Jericho has decided that, if that's going to be the case, he may as well have a laugh, and maybe make some money on it. Not long after Jericho took his licks from The Demand, he filed to trademark the phrase "the guy who gets his ass beat by The Demand every week that he shows up." The trademark seeks usage in regards to "providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network" and "entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances."

While the trademark shows Jericho's sense of humor is still intact, it does leave him in position to continue to suffer at the hands of The Demand, unless he is able to get some help. Though Jericho was previously aligned with Big Bill and Bryan Keith as part of The Learning Tree, he has not interacted with the duo since his return. Bill and Keith have remained with AEW, though they have largely competed as a tag team in Ring of Honor, under the name Paid in Full.