Ronda Rousey Addresses Future As MMA Promoter, Being UFC President's 'Apprentice'

Ronda Rousey said that her tutelage under UFC President Dana White may help her enter MMA promoting on a more long-term basis.

Rousey will be returning to MMA on May 16 as she fights Gina Carano, herself making a return to the sport after 17 years. It will be the first time Rousey has fought since a first-round, first-minute loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016, which it was itself Rousey's return after suffering her first defeat to Holly Holm via knockout.

Ahead of her return with MVP and Netflix in May, Rousey has taken the lead when it comes to the idea of selling the card and her fight; Carano said that she had also taken the lead when it came to negotiating and setting up the fight, with it first being eyed for the UFC.

With that in mind, Rousey was asked by "Geek Vibes Nation" whether she could envision herself taking the role of promoter in the future.

"I mean, I think this is really my audition to see if [Netflix/MVP] would like me to be in that role," Rousey said. "I think that, honestly, nobody's more capable than I am and that I would do an incredible job. I've basically been Dana's apprentice this whole time, and I've followed him around and see how he does it."

She continued to say that MVP co-owners Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian had been incredible partners. And she said if they think there is a role for her with them, she would "love to inhabit it."

"But we'll see how this goes, and we'll see if we can work something out," she concluded.