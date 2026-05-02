John Cena Looks Back On Early-Career WWE Feud With The Undertaker

Hearing Cena's perspective impressed the Undertaker, who described his feedback as a "masterclass" in what young pro wrestling talent need to do, urging them to also bet on themselves like Cena did ahead of their feud, and do things without caring who it'll offend.

"There's a difference between [what I did and] going into business for yourself," Cena added. "I was able to cut three vignettes on you, I went for it, I think I might have hit you with one AA, but you kicked my ass and beat me. I did not go into business for myself."

Cena further emphasized that wrestlers need to focus on their character work and that there's no need to go "into business" for themselves in order to do that. "I think there's a fine line where performers overstep that line and are kind of like, 'I want this thing to go this way.' No, that's not how it is. You just got to do your job the best way as you can," Cena continued.

Despite their shared opinions on the business and their WrestleMania 34 and Vengeance 2003 clashes, Cena and Undertaker never had any prominent lengthy feuds, which Michelle McCool asked the two about. "There's somebody else you're gonna have to talk to, who was writing the program," Cena simply said in response, suggesting that the decision was never his nor the Undertaker's.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.