John Cena & The Undertaker Detail Their WWE WrestleMania 34 Match

In 2018, years after their career peaks, John Cena and The Undertaker met in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 34. Contrary to many expectations, the bout was incredibly short and one-sided, with The Undertaker steamrolling "The Champ." Sitting down together for a live episode of "Six Feet Under," Mark Calaway and Cena discussed the match at length.

Cena laid out the story he had in mind for the match, where he would continue to call out the absent Undertaker as his one and only way to get on the WrestleMania card. There was no response from The Undertaker despite weeks of call-outs, so Cena said in the audience for the show – until he was notified that The Undertaker had arrived and the match would be taking place.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania, Calaway had been training hard and was under the impression that he and Cena would go out and have a lengthy match that's worthy of their reputations. He pointed out that the two top stars had never met in a singles match at WrestleMania, and the potential for such a contest loomed large in his mind. Instead, he learned in a meeting with Vince McMahon that they'd have roughly five minutes.

"I was like, 'Ha! That's good. No, seriously, what do you want?'" Calaway said. "[McMahon] goes, 'No, that's what I want.'"