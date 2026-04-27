LFG Star Carlee Bright Confirms WWE Departure

This past Friday was another dark day in the industry, as multiple main roster and "WWE NXT" stars were released from the Stamford-based company. Carlee Bright, a former "NXT" and "WWE EVOLVE" wrestler, was one of those several talents released this past weekend, although her name wasn't made public at first.

Proving this setback won't stop her from shining in this business elsewhere, Bright wrote an uplifting post on her departure through Instagram. "This wasn't how I imagined this chapter ending, but if there's one thing this journey taught me, it's how to fight through uncertainty and the moments that test who you really are. I don't know if there'll ever be enough words to express the gratitude and love I have for this chapter. From all the hours filming, hair spray & makeup, long drives, and intense training days, I really did feel like my very own Hannah Montana — living the best of both worlds. I cherish the laughs, the memories, and the people who made this experience better than I could have ever imagined. You've changed my life, and that's something I'll carry with me forever... If there's one thing I know about myself, it's this: mom & dad didn't raise a quitter. This chapter may be closing, but my story is far from finished."

Signing with WWE in 2022, Bright (real name Kennedy Cummins) would appear for the first time on "NXT" television two years later, along with Kendal Grey, but was soon sent to "EVOLVE," where she became a regular standout up until her departure. Despite her release, Bright is one of several up and coming prospects showcased on the third season of "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)," which premiered this past Sunday on A&E.

It was reported earlier on Monday that more "NXT" departures would likely become public soon.