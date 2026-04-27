Report: More WWE NXT Departures Likely To Become Public

It was another post-WrestleMania Black Friday for many in the WWE locker room, as several notable WWE talents were announced to have departed the promotion last week via release or WWE deciding not to renew their contract. At the moment, the cuts to WWE's main roster talent appear to have come to an end. But at least one person is suggesting that there are still more names to be let go this, at least when it comes to the "WWE NXT" roster.

On Monday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed that there was still a chance that more "NXT" talents could be following Andre Chase, Luca Crusifino, and Tyra Mae Steele out the door, as initial word on the cuts called for more talents to be let go than had been announced.

"I'm just waiting to see if there's any more coming, because the 'NXT' list was said to be larger than what has come out," Alvarez said. "And they do have a lot of people that they have in that Performance Center, and they're constantly hiring new people. So I'm not sure this is the end of the developmental cuts. Hopefully it's the end of all cuts, but I guess we'll see Monday."

Just a few hours before Alvarez and co-host Dave Meltzer took to the air, "NXT" wrestler Carlee Bright announced that she was departing WWE, despite being scheduled to appear on the upcoming third season of "WWE LFG." Bright was not among the "NXT" or main roster names announced as being let go during Friday's cuts, suggesting that there could be more names that WWE has let go that have yet to be revealed.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription